As a Thai diplomat and princess, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendra Debyavati, also known as Princess Rajasarini Siribajra (Thai: RTGS: Phatchara Kitiyapha Narenthira Thepphayawadi, commonly known as Princess Pa or Patty, born 7 December 1978), is a member of the Thai royal family. She is the only granddaughter of Thai monarchs King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit.

Who Is Bajrakitiyabha?

The oldest child of King Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali, Bajrakitiyabha, is the monarch’s first wife. In Thailand in 1978, she was born. Under the House of Mahidol in the Chakri Dynasty, Bajrakitiyabha is the next in line for the Thai throne. The Thai princess attended elementary and high schools in her native country before moving to England to complete her studies. The princess continued her legal studies after graduation. A bachelor’s in international relations was also conducted by her. She attended the esteemed Cornell University for her LL.M. and further legal analysis. She was also a doctor of law.

Later, the Attorney General’s Office in Bangkok and the Province of Udon Thani selected Bajrakitiyabha as their respective attorneys. She reportedly served as Thailand’s permanent mission to the UN in 2012. Bajrakitiyabha was chosen to represent Thailand in Austria in 2014. She received a promotion to general status in 2021 and was assigned as the Royal Security Command’s chief of staff.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is active in a project that aids in providing counselling and child care to prisoners because she is interested in social welfare. Additionally, she oversees a project promoting the humane treatment of convicts, particularly women.

Bajrakitiyabha Early life and education

At Bangkok’s Dusit Palace’s Amphora Sathan Residential Hall, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was born on December 7, 1978. She attended the all-girls Rajini School for her elementary and junior high education. She is the oldest child and first daughter of King Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali. She relocated to England and started her secondary studies at Heathfield School in Ascot before completing it at Chitralada School.

A B.A. in International Relations and an LL.B. in Law were awarded to Princess Bajrakitiyabha in 2000 from Sukhothai Thammatirat University and Thammasat University, respectively. Then, in 2002 and 2005, she earned an LL.M. from Cornell Law School and a J.S.D. from Cornell University.

From I.I.T. Chicago-Kent College of Law, she received an honorary LL.D. degree on May 12, 2012.

Bajrakitiyabha Career

Princess Bajrakitiyabha returned to Thailand after completing her doctorate after a brief stint working at the Thai Permanent Mission to the UN in New York. She was appointed as an attorney in the attorney general’s office in Bangkok in September 2006 before being transferred to the attorney general’s office for the province of Udon Thani.

She served as the Thai ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014 before returning to her position at the Attorney General’s Office.

She participates in the parade at her father, King Rama X’s coronation. The princess was promoted to general on 3 February 2021 and moved from her role as an attorney in the Office of the Attorney General to the Royal Security Command, where she now serves as the Chief of Staff of The King’s Close Bodyguard Command.

Work on women in the penal system

The princess played a crucial role in encouraging the Thai government to submit a resolution outlining the vulnerability of women imprisoned in a system primarily designed for men to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, a subcommittee of the UN Economic and Social Council. Her actions helped the UN pass the “Bangkok Rules,”[8] the first set of global standards addressing the abuse of women in the justice system.

The “Kamlangjai” or “Inspire” programme, run by Bajrakitiyabha, offers support to incarcerated Thai women, especially expectant mothers and their young children. Its goal is to ensure that these women and pregnant prisoners receive the necessary support to help them get ready to reintegrate into society after their release. She is also working on the “Enhancing Lives of Female Inmates” (ELFI) project, which updates the 1955 Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners with new guidelines for treating female convicts. It also suggests non-custodial punishments for female criminals.

