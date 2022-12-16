Dino Danelli Dead: What Happened To Dino Danelli?

According to a bandmate, Dino Danelli, the drummer for The Rascals, died at age 78 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band.

Guitarist Gene Cornish said he delivered the news with a “sad heart” in a statement on his Facebook page.

“I must break the news of Dino Danelli’s passing to you with a crushed heart. The best drummer I have ever seen was my brother. Right now, I’m in a terrible place. Take Care, Dino. Brother, I love you,” he wrote.

The Rascals, formerly known as The Young Rascals, also had a message posted on their Facebook page by Joe Russo, who was referred to be Danelli’s spokesperson.

Dino Danelli Dead

Drummer Dino Danelli was American. He was well-known for being the Young Rascals’ drummer and founding band member. One of the finest overlooked rock drummers in history, according to some, is him. Together with the Young Rascals, he was also admitted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. He passed away on December 15, 2022, according to jars. His family member learned of his passing with heavy hearts. Gene Cornish, a co-founder of the Rascals group team, claimed on his Facebook page that he was his brother and the world’s greatest drummer.

What Happened To Dino Danelli?

On December 15, 2022, Dino Danelli passed away in New York City. He was the drummer for the 1960s hitmakers and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. 78 was the age of his passing. The notification itself verified his death. After creating their official Facebook profile, the band’s former guitarist Gene Cornish released a message. When their ninth studio album was released, The Island of Real, in 1972, the Rascal group disbanded. The Rascal group had previously issued their first three studio albums, Once Upon A Dream, in 1968.

Who was Dino Danelli?

On July 23, 1944, Dino Danelli was born. From the USA, he was a drummer. Danelli gained notoriety as the drummer and original member of the rock group The Young Rascals. One reviewer called him “one of the great unappreciated rock drummers in history.” He was included in the 1997 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class along with the (Young) Rascals.

Born into an Italian American family in Jersey City, New Jersey, Danelli was a skilled jazz drummer. In New Orleans by 1961, he was performing R&B and had shared the stage with Lionel Hampton. With the band, Ronnie Speaks & the Elrod’s, he returned to New York in 1962.

On occasion, he worked alongside legendary musicians like Little Willie John. In 1963, Danelli met Eddie Brigati, a pickup singer on the local R&B scene, and Felix Cavaliere, a pianist with classical expertise. Later that year, Danelli and Cavaliere travelled to Las Vegas to join the house band of a casino to achieve success. Before going back to New York City, they remained there until the start of 1964.

Dino Danelli Wife

About Dino Danelli’s marriage, nothing is known. He sang in several well-known songs, including I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore (1965), Good Lovin’ (1966), You Better Run (1966), Love Is a Beautiful Thing (from Collections), Come On Up / What Is the Reason, I’ve Been Lonely Too Long (1967), Sueno (1967), A Girl Like You (1968), Groovin’ (Spanish Version) / Groovin’ (Italian Version.

Dino Danelli Net Worth

Dino Danell has a $6 million net worth. He is the best drummer in many different types of rock music, including Acid rock, Afro Punk, Afro-rock, Alternative Country, Alternative Dance, Alternative Metal, Alternative Rock, Americana Music, Anarcho-Punk, Anti-Folk, Anatolian Rock, Arena Rock, Art Punk, Art Rock, Avant-grade Metal, Baroque Pop, Baggy, Bandana Thrash, Beach music, Beat music, Bent edge, Biker metal, BisRock, Blackgaze, Black.

Dino Danelli was a Jazz Prodigy

Dino Danelli, a jazz prodigy from the Jersey City-Hoboken region, made a name for himself when he was still a young adolescent. He studied with jazz greats like Buddy Rich and Krupa, who frequently appeared at the Metropole, a posh club in New York City. Years before he gained notoriety, the Metropole’s management took a shine to the budding star and put him up with a cot in a dressing room.

At the Metropole, young Dino played in a rock and roll band during the day, occasionally travelled to New Jersey at night with his drum equipment, and at the age fifteen, he performed on stage with Lionel Hampton.

