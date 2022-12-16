How did Juanita Duggan die? Juanita Duggan Cause of Death.

Juanita Duggan, the president and CEO of the National Federation of Independent Business, abruptly left the Washington-based trade association earlier this month, and NFIB gave little information about why. Brad Close, the trade association’s senior vice president for public policy and advocacy, will serve as interim president, according to a statement released on December 6 by Steve Schramm, the board of directors chairman. According to Schramm, “the organisation appreciates the years of service of, and wishes for, a happy future for” Duggan.

How did Juanita Duggan die?

This week’s earlier death was Juanita Duggan.

Juanita’s friend Shelby Pleasure Scarbrough posted the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

Juanita Duggan Cause of Death

The cause of Juanita Duggan’s death was not made public, though. Information regarding Juanita Duggan’s cause of death is not currently available.

Medical professionals have been reaching out to the family and home to get their perspectives on the situation. There have been no responses thus yet. When there is enough information, we’ll update the website. We’ll probably publish more details soon about Juanita Duggan’s cause of death.

Who was Juanita Duggan?

Over the past 40 years, Juanita Duggan has worked in the disciplines of advocacy, public affairs, lobbying, law, politics, and elections, in addition to her work as a spokesperson for the media.

She attended the College of International Service at Georgetown College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Service. She’ll be able to speak, read, and write French.

Political Works

When Juanita was 28 years old, she was asked to lead the Home Coverage Council for President Reagan in the White House.

As the Director of Cupboard Affairs, she also worked for President Bush (41). She began her career in federal service as a knowledgeable staff member for two Senate Committees: the Subcommittee on Safety and Terrorism and the Committee on Labor and Human Resources.

CEO of CLARIFYD

Juanita was the founder and CEO of CLARIFIED, a consulting company that offers clients facing challenging policy issues explanations and answers.

She also served on the advisory council for Poligage Inc. Poligage was the leading on-demand marketplace for services and knowledge in government relations and public policy.

CEO of NFIB

Juanita most recently held the position of CEO of NFIB, which has a $100 million annual income affiliation and is the largest advocacy group for America’s small and independent businesses.

She was attempting to use the $414 billion Small Business Tax Credit provided by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, commonly known as Part 199A, which makes her most famous.

She oversaw the NFIB, which won several triumphs in Congress, the states, regulatory organisations, and the courts.

She frequently appeared in print and broadcast media to explain the monthly Small Enterprise Financial Developments report because she is an expert in the small business sector.

NFIB garnered recognition for her model cred, commercial notoriety, coalition expansion, and grassroots mobilisation throughout her leadership. She completed a rebranding project that won awards.

Under her leadership, the political packages’ sizes doubled, and membership renewal rates broke records. The NPS increased by 30 points to an all-time high. On Glassdoor, Juanita’s approval rating from NFIB employees was 96%.

She received education on how to influence policy results and the importance of company culture and values to internal and external audiences.

CEO of WSWA

In addition, Juanita held the positions of CEO of the American Forest and Paper Association, American Attire and Footwear Association, and Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA).

She was the first lobbyist for the Philip Morris Administration Firm during the crucial National Tobacco Settlement period. She worked as the coverage director for the lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Juanita successfully spearheaded campaigns as executive vice president of the National Food Processors of America (NFPA) to repeal the landmark Diet Labeling and Education Act, which mandates diet labels on food products, and to change food security regulations to protect consumers.

Official election observer

Juanita participated in the historic 2000 Mexican election as a certified election observer for the International Republican Institute. Vicente Fox of the opposition PAN party won, ending the 71-year rule of the Institutional Revolutionary Celebration (PRI).

She also took part in the Poligage advisory council. The leading online marketplace for consultants and businesses involved in public affairs was Poligage.

