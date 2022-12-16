Charm of Kaylee Hartung Expresses that Age is Just a Number, Is she is having a Relationship?

Kaylee Hartung was born in Baton Rouge, situated in Louisiana, on 7 November 1985. She is a popular broadcaster in America. She gets very popular and well-known for his extraordinary work towards broadcasting. She has worked and devoted herself as a contributor for CBS News, ESPN, CNN, and ABC News. She joined as the sideline reporter in July 2022 for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

She completed her graduation from Episcopal High School in the year 2003. She completed her graduation in the year 2007 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and politics from Washington and Lee University.

Career Points of Kaylee Hartung:

She was a CBSNews.com reporter on the daily Washington Unplugged program and a featured communicator for Unplugged Under 40. Following a summertime internship with NBC, she started her career as an assistant to Bob Schieffer, which guided her to an associate producer position on Face the Nation.

Then she served at ESPN, working in particular as a communicator for SEC Network. Hartung was hired by CNN in 2017. Hartung left CNN and joined ABC News as a communicator.

Amazon announced that Hartung would return to sports broadcasting as a sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football in July 2022.

Kaylee Hartung is a Thursday Night Football sideline reporter who seems on Amazon Prime Video. And later, her annual salary increased with her new work, which is an advance payment from her previous career as a reporter.

Before joining Amazon in July 2022, she was featured as a journalist for Unplugged Under 40 and CBSNews.com’s daily Washington Unplugged broadcast.

Kaylee Hartung’s Personal Life:

According to several reports, Hartung is not involved in any kind of relationship and did not married yet. She is very professional towards her career and neglects other insecurities, and focuses on her career. There were rumours all around that Hartung was engaged in a relationship with the former NFL superstar Tim Tebow, but after this, she declared this and stated that he was just like her brother and nothing else.

She has a net worth of around $3.2 Million, according to reports.

