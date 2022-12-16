Is ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Pregnant? ‘Teen Choice Awards’ Fans Wonder

On Sunday night during FOX’s 2019 Teen Choice Awards broadcast, Sarah Hyland performed “Met at a Party” with singer-songwriter Jordan McGraw for the first time in front of a studio audience. But as fans listened to the performance, others on social media were more worried if the Modern Family star was pregnant with her fiancé Wells Adams.

Hyland, who previously dove in the music industry with Boyce Avenue for covers like Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” and The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer,” announced the track Friday via his social media channels. However, fans of the weekend live stream took to Twitter and wondered if Hyland was pregnant after appearing wearing a stunning bright pink dress.

Is Sarah Hyland Pregnant?

“Is Sarah Hyland pregnant? a viewer asked, prompting multiple responses from fans. Unfortunately, while this could be great news for Hyland and Adams and something to pursue in the future, fans are wrong. Hyland is not pregnant.

In an interview with SELF magazine last year, Hyland mentioned that the reason her lower stomach was sticking out so much was because of her kidney disease. Born with renal dysplasia, Hyland’s kidneys failed to develop normally in the womb, causing cysts to form in her kidneys. These cysts can often prevent the kidneys from doing their job of filtering waste from your blood.

In 2018, after recovering from her second kidney transplant, she underwent laparoscopic surgery for her endometriosis and hernia surgery. In a video interview with the magazine, Hyland explains among his 16 surgeries in 27 years that the first graft was cut by doctors in what “looks like either a samurai sword attack or a shark bite. for nephrectomy, where they remove the kidney.”

“It’s that bittersweet moment of ‘Oh my god. I got a new life,’ but also being an actress and being held on that pedestal of what you’re supposed to look like,” she said. “Sometimes I have complete seizures in the middle of the fitting. If I’m like that, ‘KUPA will show it. I really want to wear this dress and you can’t hide it.'”

While dealing with the ups and downs of health issues is something no one can ever truly overcome, no matter how healed they feel, Hyland admits it’s “still mentally” tough and “hard to get over.” “But I personally think that someone that small, with a stomach that looks like a New Jersey turnpike, just shows who I am and what kind of character I have,” she added.

