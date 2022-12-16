Who Was Vicky Pryce Married To? Chris Huhne and ex-wife Vicky Pryce

Vasiliki “Vicky” Pryce, born on July 15, 1952, is a Greek-born British economist who formerly served as the Joint Head of the Government Economic Service of the UK. She now holds the title of Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London, where she also serves on the board. Pryce has visiting professorships at Birmingham City University and King’s College London.

On March 7, 2013, after a trial and Huhne’s admission of guilt, she and her ex-husband Chris Huhne were both convicted guilty of perverting the course of justice and handed eight-month jail sentences. Each of them was imprisoned for nine weeks.

Pryce, the middle child of three, was born in Athens. He was characterised as being “out on the town” when he was 11 years old, returning home at odd hours, and subsequently riding a motorcycle. At the age of 17, she relocated to London. While a student at the LSE, she earned a BSc in Economics and an MSc in Monetary Economics. Ned Temko described her post-college career as “glittering,” stating that she worked as a corporate economist for Exxon Europe from 1983 to 1986, the chief economist at Peat Marwick McLintock and KPMG from 1986 to 2001, and an economist at Williams & Glyn’s Bank from 1973 to 1983.

She took six weeks off following each childbirth. She left KPMG in late 2001 and started working for the London Economics consulting firm. She has been a member of the OMFIF advisory board since December 2021, where she frequently participates in discussions about the financial and monetary system.

Who Was Vicky Pryce Married Too?

She was a visiting professor at the City University’s Cass Business School from twenty-two to 2006, and again from 2008 to 2011, while also serving on the Royal Society of the Arts committee from 2000 to 2009. From 2002 to 2007, she served on the Royal Economic Society (REconS) Council and the University of Kent Council. From 2008 to twenty ten, she served as a visiting fellow at Oxford’s Nuffield College.

She wed Gareth Pryce, a post-graduate student at the LSE, in 1972. Before divorcing him in 1981, the couple had two children together. She married Chris Huhne in 1984, and he went on to become the Eastleigh representative for the Liberal Democrats and secretary of state for energy and climate change. Chris Huhne was also an MEP. Three kids were born to them. In January 2011, they got divorced.

