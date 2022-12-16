Who Is Ruth Madoc’s Husband? Who was John Jackson?

Ruth Madoc, actress, was born in the United Kingdom. She worked in theater and television for 60 years. She was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Light Entertainment Performance for her work as Gladys Pugh in the BBC TV series Hi-de-Hi!. Ruth spent more than three years as a cast member of the Black and White Minstrel Show following her graduation from RADA. Ruth was a character in the 2009 comedy. Alongside Amanda Holden, John Thomson, Tony Robinson, and others, he also had a brief appearance in Big Top on BBC1.

Ruth Madoc passed away; she is not living. Ruth, an actor from Hi-de-Hi!, died after a fall, according to the Guardian. After an accident which saw her withdraw from the famous pantomime Aladdin at the Princess Theater in Torquay, Ruth died. In a statement on Twitter, the theater group said: “Unfortunately, due to an incident earlier this week, Ruth Madoc can no longer perform in the pantomime of Aladdin at the Princess Theater in Torquay.

When did Ruth Madoc die?

Ruth Madoc, a well-known actress, has passed away. She died on December 9, 2022, at the age of 79. Ruth was due to take the stage in Torquay’s Princess Theater’s production of the pantomime Aladdin in December 2022. However, Ruth said she fell earlier in the week and was unable to make it to the performance on 8 December in a post posted on his Instagram account. After an operation, Ruth Madoc died suddenly the next day. In a tweet, well-known writer and actor Sir Tony Robinson expressed his sadness at the loss of Ruth Madoc.

Who is Ruth Madoc husband?

John Jackson was the spouse of Ruth Madoc, according to mynewsgh. He was Ruth’s wife until his death. Ruth married John Jackson, her second husband, in 1982. He and she bought a brand new house in Glynneath in 2002. They were married until September 2021, when he passed away. Ruth Madoc’s first husband was the renowned actor Philip Madoc. In the 1981 television drama The Life and Times of David Lloyd George, she appeared onscreen beside him. With him, she had a child named Rhys and a daughter named Lowri. In 1981, following twenty years of marriage, they divorced.

Ruth Madoc Age

On April 16, 1943, Ruth Madoc was born in Norwich. The Mirror reports that she passed away at age 79. Ruth was Iris and George Baker’s child. One of her moms, Iris, worked as a nurse. Her father was a manager, while Ruth’s mother was a nurse. Margaret Ruth Llewellyn Baker was the true name of Ruth Madoc. Ruth’s parents visited Britain a lot when she was a little girl. In Llansamlet, Swansea, she was raised by her Welsh grandmother, Etta Williams.

