How did Shirley Eikhard die? Shirley Eikhard Cause of death.

Shirley Eikhard, the author of Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 smash song “Something to Talk About,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 67, according to her publicist (Dec. 15). The musician passed away in the company of family at the Orangeville Hospital in Ontario, Canada.

The 1970s were when the singer-songwriter from New Brunswick first became well-known. It Takes Time,” a song by 15-year-old Eikhard sung by country singer Anne Murray in 1971, became a hit in Murray’s native Canada. The following year, 1972, Eikhard released her self-titled debut album.

How did Shirley Eikhard die?

Bonnie Raitt and singer-songwriter Shirley Eikhard collaborated on the hit song "Something to Talk About."

Eikhard’s publicist confirmed the devastating news of his passing on Thursday.

According to the statement, the performer died at the Orangeville Hospital in Ontario, Canada, with her loved ones by her side.

A close friend of hers named Deborah Duggan also informed her of Eikhard’s dying on Thursday.

Shirley Eikhard Cause of death

The cause of death for Shirley Eikhard has not yet been released. Regarding Shirley Eikhard’s cause of death, nothing is known.

According to CBC News, it was discovered that she had died of cancer.

Who was Shirley Eikhard?

Singer-songwriter Shirley Rose Eikhard was from Canada.

Shirley Eikhard Early Life

Eikhard was born in Sackville, New Brunswick. Her mother, June Eikhard, began her musical career with her husband, bassist Cecil Eikhard, who eventually passed away. They were both members of a small neighbourhood band called the Trantramar Ramblers in the 1950s.

Eikhard’s family relocated to Oshawa, Ontario, as she was starting her adolescence. At the age of 11, she received her first guitar, and at the age of 12, she had her stage debut at a fiddling festival in Cobourg, Ontario.

Career Beginnig

Eikhard, who was 13 years old and had just finished her debut performance in Cobourg, successfully auditioned for the Songwriter’s Workshop at the Toronto Mariposa Folk Festival in 1969. She gave a concert there alongside Joni Mitchell, Ian & Sylvia, and Bruce Cockburn.

Debut Record

Anne Murray wrote and recorded the Canadian hit “It Takes Time” when she was just 15 years old. When Capitol Records’ Earl Ball learnt of her burgeoning prominence in 1972, he immediately signed her to the label.

Although “Shirley Eikhard,” her debut album, and the two songs it was accompanied by had poor sales, it was honoured with two RPM Weekly Gold Leaf Awards in Canada. Her tunes were later recorded by Kim Carnes, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins.

After Break

She picked up recording again after a three-year break, and for Attic Records, she released three albums: “Child of the Present,” “Let Me Down Easy,” and “Horizons.”

She also recorded cover versions of Lindsey Buckingham’s “Don’t Let Me Down” and Christine McVie’s “Say You Love Me,” though neither of these songs was very well-known.

1976

Many weeks before Fleetwood Mac’s “Say You Love Me” was made available as a single early in June 1976.

A short time later, Fleetwood Mac released their version of the song, which peaked at No. 29 in the Canadian top 40, while Eikhard’s version peaked at No. 34. In 1981, Emmylou Harris recorded “Good News” by Eikhard and later released a version of “Maybe Tonight.”

Awards

Alannah Myles, whose 1989 debut album featured “Kickstart My Heart” (co-written with Chris Waters and Madeline Stone), was the second artist to collaborate with her. This followed her “Taking Charge” album for WEA Records in 1987.

The first single from Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 album “Luck Of The Draw” was “Something to Talk About.”

The radio played the song a lot throughout the 1990s. The album also brought Raitt a second Grammy for “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance” in 1991.

For “Something to Talk About,” Eikhard was nominated for a JUNO award for songwriter of the year in Canada. He later won SOCAN Classics and BMI awards.

In Movies

For her album “Not.com.mercial,” Cher recorded the song “Born with the Hunger.” She sang the music from The Passion of Ayn Rand, “Love Is, and Love Is Not.”

The song “Lovers Forever,” co-written by her and Cher, was initially written for the 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire. It may be found on Cher’s studio album from 2013, “Closer to the Truth.” In 1995, she collaborated on the production of the album “If I Had My Way” with her longtime keyboardist, Evelyne Date.

She also contributed to the soundtrack of Warner Brothers’ most recent Something To Talk About the film.

