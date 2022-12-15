Austrian international football player David Olatukunbo Alaba previously played for Bayern Munich and is now at Real Madrid. In addition to right and left flank, he has also played centre midfield, but as of spring 2012, he has excelled as a left defender. Alaba started his career with SV Aspern, his neighbourhood club in Aspern’s Donaustadt 22nd district, before joining the Austrian Austria Vienna youth system at age 10.

He advanced fast through the ranks, and in April 2008, he was included on the first team’s bench of replacements for a Bundesliga game. Prior to being promoted to the reserve squad for the 2009–10 season, he first participated in Bayern’s development programme, playing for the U-17 and U-19 teams.

In August 2009, he made his La Liga debut against Dynamo Dresden. He was chosen to the Bayern Munich team for the UEFA Champions League in 2009–2010. Alaba earned the coveted award for Austrian Footballer of the Year in 2011 at the young age of 19. He participated in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal match against Real Madrid on April 25, 2012, and was one of the players that helped Bayern win in the ensuing penalty shootout. On October 16, 2012, he scored his first goal for Austria in a World Cup Qualifying match against Kazakhstan at home. Austria won 4-0.

Who is Shalimar Heppner?

The fiancée of Real Madrid player David Alaba, Shalimar Heppner, is descended from renowned chef Frank Heppner, who is well-known for his proficiency in Euro-Asian cuisine.

Heppner has experience working at renowned restaurants all around the world, including the Peninsula hotels in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Seoul’s Hilton. Additionally, he was a well-known chef at the Mark’s Hotel in Germany. Heppner is a specialist in barbecue cuisine and is known for his grilled meat and seafood. Alaba is a skilled player who can fill a variety of defensive and midfield positions. He rose to fame because of his performances as a left defender for Bayern Munich.

He has, however, frequently played as a left-sided midfielder for the Austrian national team. Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid at the same time Alaba arrived. The Austrian fills a large gap left by the former captain in the middle of the defence. Over the course of the previous season, Ferland Mendy was used as the left-back.

Many believed Alaba would move to left back at Mendy’s expense when Antonio Rudiger joined the team in the summer and take up the role of centre back. Rudiger was placed at left-back in their preseason match against Barcelona, shocking boss Carlo Ancelotti. Alaba stayed in the midst of the defence.

