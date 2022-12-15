Ronnie Terrell Williams, better known as DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, was a freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality. Ronnie Terrell Williams’ passing was recently announced to the world, and it was met with great sadness. He was well-liked in the entertainment business and his personal life as Allison Holker’s spouse and the father of their two kids.

How did Ronnie Terrell Williams die? what was the cause of his Death

Ronnie Terrell Williams passed away at 40 on December 14, 2022, apparently by suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department was informed by his wife, Allison Holker, the day before he passed away that he had left their home without a car, which was unusual for him. Officers were summoned to a hotel in Los Angeles where he had neglected to check out of a room, and after an inquiry, they learned he had shot himself in the head. There will undoubtedly be a significant impact on the community from this tragedy.

Ronnie Terrell Williams obituary

The life of Ronnie Terrell Williams was brutally cut short despite him being a beloved and promising individual. Everyone who had the pleasure of getting to know him and his family and friends will miss him terribly. Despite his youth, Ronnie had an impact on all of us. It is tough to come to terms with this unexpected loss because the entire scope of his potential was astounding. We send our condolences to Ronnie’s family during this difficult time, and we hope their prayers may bring them some peace. Ronnie will always hold a special place in our hearts and never be forgotten.

Who was Ronnie Terrell Williams?

On September 29, 1982, Ronnie Terrell Williams, also known as DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, was born. He started his professional dance career at age five after an agent spotted him tap dancing in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was raised.

He rapidly gained notoriety as a dancer and choreographer after moving to Los Angeles. He appeared on programmes including So You Think You Can Dance and America’s Best Dance Crew before taking a permanent DJ position on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. His professional accomplishments include collaborations with some of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry, including Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Pink, Usher, and Shakira. Along with his work for other artists, tWitch also had his show, Step Up: High Water, which aired on YouTube Premium from 2018 to 2020 for three seasons.

Outside of Entertainment

DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss will be remembered for more than only his profession in entertainment; he also had a kind heart and a good attitude. His charitable activities included supporting social rights, and educational change through groups like Teach for America and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Additionally, he was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his wife, Allison Holker and his two children, Maddox Laurelle Boss (born 2016) and Zaia Boss (born 2020).

Tribute Pour to Ronnie Terrell Williams Death

DJ STEPHEN “TWITCH” BOSS was discovered dead in the restroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the hotel employees. Allison, Stephen’s wife, was distraught when she reported her husband missing, claiming that it was uncharacteristic of him and that he had left his car at home.

Through my participation in Let’s Move!, I met Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Project and appearances on The Ellen Show over the years passed away, and I was heartbroken to hear the news. Stephen was a tremendous force who ensured everyone in his vicinity could sense the compassion and optimism he exuded. Every dance, every DJ performance, and each work of originality he created were imbued with his spirit, which was palpable. Their three kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, are in my thoughts and prayers, as well as his wife, Allison.

Additionally, please know that you are never alone if you or anybody you know is hurting and needs someone to talk to. There is always someone there to assist. The suicide and crisis hotline number is 988, and you can also SMS that number.

Read Also: Who is Evan Peters’s Girlfriend? Evan Peters’s Girlfriend Emma Roberts’s Net worth.