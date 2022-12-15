American Dancer Stephen Twitch Boss Passed Away at 40, Is he Married?

Stephen Laurel Twitch was born on 29 September 1982. He was a famous hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer, and television personality in America. In the American version of So, You Think You Can Dance he finished second place in 2004.

He was featured as a co-host and was also a co-executive producer of the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the show’s conclusion in 2022. He was featured as a sidekick to DeGeneresin in Ellen’s Game of Games.

In 2000, Twitch passed his graduation from Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama and also studied dance performance at Chapman University and Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.

Career Points of Stephen Twitch:

In 2003, Boss become a semifinalist in The Wade Robson Project on MTV and he was also a runner-up in Star Search, the famous television talent competition. He helped to train YG Entertainment artists including Big Bang and also choreographed routines for South Korean pop/R&B singer Seven. He was an uncredited and famous dancer in Blades of Glory and a Maybelle’s Store Dancer in Hairspray in 2007.

He taught dancing at South County Classical Ballet after competing in So You Think You Can Dance with fellow artist Katee Shean. He and Allison Holker performed a wonderful dance routine on Dancing with the Stars on April 30, 2013.

Twitch was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ since April 1, 2014. He announced that he had been cast in Magic Mike XXL on 1 October 2014. He became a co-executive producer on the daytime talk show of Ellen DeGeneres on August 17, 2020.

In the upcoming superhero movie, Perfectus Twitch was cast as Marcel X and later on, he also had a feature role in the movie Ushers.

Personal Life of Stephen Twitch:

Stephen Twitch Boss and Allision Holker get married in 2013 in California. Allision Holker was born on 6 February 1988 in the United States. She is a famous actress, choreographer and dancer in America. She worked in many shows, television and films. She passed her school from Timpanogos High School. She is a famous actress for her appearance in the dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

The couple had a son named Maddox in 2016 and later they announced their second child was expected in May 2019. She gave birth to her second child Zaia in 2019.

Stephen Twitch died on 13 December 2022 by suicide by gunshot.

Also Read: Who are Jamie Vardy Parents? Jamie Verdy’s Personal Life and Parents related Information