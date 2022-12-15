Who Is Eva Kaili’s Husband?

Eva Kaili is a member of the European Parliament and one of the fourteen youngest vice presidents in history. Greek politician who once sat in the legislature.

Kaili was born in Thessaloniki on October 26, 1978, and she attended the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece to study architecture and civil engineering. The University of Piraeus in Athens, Greece, awarded Lui a Master of Arts in International and European Affairs in 2008.

Despite having a solid educational foundation, Kaili continued to work toward her PhD from the University of Piraeus in 2014. He is working on a PhD in the area of global economic policy. She allegedly continued her courses and studies as of 2022. Kaili worked as a reporter for MEGA TV, a Greek news station, before she entered politics. He was a journalist between 2004 and 2007.

From 2017 until 2022, she served as the first female chair of the European Parliament’s Scientific and Technological Options Assessment (STOA) Panel. He has had a number of official and honorary posts in politics throughout the years. One of the most powerful persons, she was renowned for her commitment to her career despite challenging circumstances.

Eva Kaili’s political work and tenure

In 1992, at the age of 14, she joined PASOK Youth, and in 2001 she served as president of the student association of the school of architecture.

Without interrupting her career, she was elected in 2002 as the youngest member of the City Council of Thessaloniki. She became the youngest candidate in the national elections and later, in 2007, she was elected Member of the Greek Parliament for the First District of Thessaloniki. She worked in the office of the Greek Parliament from September 20, 2009 to May 9, 2012.

She belongs to both the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean. She also served as a Greek delegate to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Kaili has worked persistently and carefully to build a reputation for herself since she first joined the European Parliament in 2014. She was a member of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats from 2014 until her expulsion in 2022. (S&D).

Read Also: Who Was Sasha Ramzan? How Sasha ramzan and Peter charles died?