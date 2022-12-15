Who is Jayson Tatum Girlfriend? Jayson Tatum’s Relationship With Ella Mai

Jayson Christopher Tatum Sr. (born March 3, 1998) is an American professional basketball player who plays as a forward for the Boston Celtics. Tatum has come a long way as a player and scorer since being drafted third overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. A two-time All-Star, Tatum is early in his career and is on his way to become a future Hall of Famer. The young star, who is playing her fifth year, is not out of the relationship controversy. His breakups have become public knowledge, he has one child and is now the superstar of a girlfriend of R&B artist Ella Mai.

Who is Jayson Tatum’s alleged girlfriend, Ella Mai?

Ella Mai Howell is an English singer-songwriter from London. Although she participated in the singing reality show The X Factor, she was spotted on the Soundcloud music streaming application. As an R&B artist, he is best known for the song she released in 2018 – “Boo’d Up”. The song won R&B Song of the Year. This brought him worldwide attention. Although her popularity as a singer has been on the rise since 2015, “Boo’d Up” propelled her to superstardom.

How old and tall is Ella Mai?

Ella Mai was born on November 3, 1994, which makes her 27 years old. She is 5’8″.

What nationality is Ella Mai?

She is English by nationality. Her father is of Irish descent while her mother is of Jamaican descent.

What does Ella Mai do?

Ella Mai is a singer-songwriter or R&B artist. Ella Mai’s singing career began in 2014 with her studies at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute London (BIMM London). During that time, she appeared on series 11 of The X Factor as part of a trio, ‘Arize’, but she failed to pass the first audition before the judges.

Through music streaming platform Soundcloud, she released a four-track EP called “Troubled” in 2015. She has received a lot of attention on social media. Eventually, she signed her first record deal with 10 Summers Records and Interscope Records. Over the next few years, she released more music and sang at several nightclubs. Its popularity slowly increased. His song “Boo’d Up” reached dizzying heights. It was her breakthrough song that propelled her from an underrated artist to a household name in the world of R&B music. In October 2018, she released her first and only studio album “Ella Mai”. The last song she released was “Not Another Love Song” in 2020 as a single.

How did Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai meet?

Jayson and Ella have been bonding for quite some time. They have been together since October 2020 when she was spotted at his home. They keep an extremely low profile and have rarely been seen together in public, but the odd comments and likes on social media are definitely a sign of things. In fact, there are no paparazzi photos of the couple, which is odd for a celebrity couple.

