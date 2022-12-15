Who is AEW’s newest signing Action Andretti?

Action Andretti shocked the professional wrestling world this week by defeating Chris Jericho. The 24-year-old defeated The Ocho in his first AEW Dynamite match on the Winter Is Coming TV special.

For those wondering, Action Andretti trained at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center before turning pro in 2019. He is also the reigning MCW Heavyweight Champion during his first reign with the Baltimore-based promotion.

If you saw tonight’s (December 14) episode of AEW Dynamite and saw Chris Jericho getting thoroughly beaten up, you might have thought it was a top AEW talent.

But after defeating The Ocho in a contest that Jericho had earlier called a “tune up,” Action Andretti was introduced to AEW supporters in a bout that Excalibur called “the upset of the decade.”

The independent wrestler’s most recent appearance was for MCW Wrestling, where he displayed great offensive throughout the contest (formerly Maryland Championship Wrestling).

Since 2019, the high flyer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who is 24 years old, has competed in wrestling.

Action Andretti shocks the world by his win over Chris Jericho

In every sense of the term, Chris Jericho is an experienced person. The 52-year-old has experienced international travel and established a reputation in organisations like WCW, ECW, WWE, and NJPW. Additionally, he has a vast library of works, and today he unveiled a newbie.Chris Jericho faced Action Andretti on Wednesday Night Dynamite on December 14, 2022. The former Ring of Honor World Champion opted to play the rookie early in the match.

However, Andretti shown amazing momentum since he was aware that he was competing against one of the finest wrestlers in the world. With his darting manoeuvres, the teenage wrestler dazzled the crowd at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.To everyone’s amazement, even The Sports Entertainer himself, The MCW Heavyweight Champion was expelled from Jericho’s Codebreaker. In the last seconds of the contest, Andretti gathered momentum and unexpectedly defeated The Ocho.

The high flyer participated in events including Game Changer Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) (GCW). Andretti worked on the AEW video Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to making his broadcast debut this week. After Andretti’s unexpected victory over Jericho at Winter Is Coming 2022, Tony Khan affirmed his trademark move. The AEW president announced the rookie’s All Elite status on Twitter.Jericho was furious at the loss and destroyed everything backstage after the match. It remains to be seen whether AEW’s latest purchase will maintain the same momentum going forward.

