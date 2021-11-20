Christopher Priest tackles sober Vampirella spin-off with sober Draculina series February 2022

Apparently satisfied sober kid post sober full screenwriter sober time for editions Dynamite Entertainment , Christopher Priest continues the effort on the universe of sober girls Drakulon . Sober parallel of the cursed union between Vampirella and Dracula , the guy is interested in the sister of the hrone, Draculina (notice the inventiveness of the lexical champion), seen in the main series and the maxi Sacred Six in the middle of last year. Dynamite announces a new project for February 2021, with the artist Michael Sta. Maria to the drawings.

Drac Attack

The synopsis restricts this news adventure (the duration of which is not yet clear) is relatively obscure: one component, Draculina should share the life of a homeless teenage girl enthusiast sober vampires, Katie , in a sober relationship bodily sharing the Shazam , and other component, impersonating her in the form of adult for a social media influencer with the alias East River . Evil programs are also on the horizon, according to Christopher Priest , in a metaphor-shaped story about choice and how the consequences of our decisions affect reality.

The usual sober shovel blankets variant will of course be on the program, with Collette Turner , Rose Besch , Guillem March , Judy Jong and Rafael Kayanan . Ivan Nunes will take care of the child next to the color, while waiting to learn more about the long-term programs of Priest for the franchise Vampirella .

Priest & Michael Sta. Maria Launch Draculina Comic From Dynamite

2022

