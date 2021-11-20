IDW announces a foundation series in the universe of the toon G.We. 1980s Joe

Always the front line of good ideas (‘vous marrez pas, the Snake Eye by Rob Liefeld , economically speaking, it was), IDW Posting pursues boy sober exploitation of the business Gary the gadget guy. . Joe with the new project shaped by nostalgia. A desire to talk to older children, moreover, you believe better and better, since the mini-series H.We. Joe: A True American Leading man Saturday Early morning Journeys sony ericsson will base in the context, the aesthetics and the design of the famous cartoon of the eighties, sober responsible for the sober rise of this sober universe popular licensed phoned toys for the same sober at the time.

By the way, what becomes of Activity Man? Do we have any news?

Writing instruments sober quatre numbers, the new title G.We. Joe takes Erik Burnham on the screen, Dan Schoening to the drawings and Luis Antonio Delgado on the colors, with the idea of ​​paying homage to the absurd spirit of this first version of the figures Hasbro . For the record, A Actual American Main character represents the interesting missing song as a quasi-adaptation of bottom comics on the commission project: the second to promote this new line of toys , Hasbro was associated with the editions Wonder was able to set in motion a series of comics piloted by the scriptwriter Larry Hama ds 1982 was able to build the universe and the scenarios around their characters.

Later, the computer animation department of the company, Marvel Creation , will be hired to carry out the first advertising areas. Their popularity will allow the first mini-series to be started in five episodes, then a long-term toon. Sober sum, the world of Grams.I actually. Joe was therefore built on the base of a comic strip, and feeling for a long time returned the favor to the world of comics by changing the periphery of other franchises accustomed to different types in sequential format.