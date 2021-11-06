Home/Health/ This is the medicine that helps lower cholesterol through stool This is the medicine that helps lower cholesterol through stool



Cholestyramine is the active principle that acts by binding to bile acids in the intestine and prevents the absorption of cholesterol

Cholestyramine is an active principle used in medicines used as a treatment to reduce the levels of cholesterol in the blood. Thus, one of the most indicated drugs in this type of situation is Resincolestyramine.

Likewise, another important drug used to lower lipid levels in the body, as cholesterol and triglycerides is Atorvastatin. Both Resincolestyramine and Atorvastatin are drugs officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

However, it is necessary to highlight that the first Treatment indicated by medical specialists in case of cholesterol, in most situations, is usually the modification of life habits. That is, establish a specific nutritional diet and complement with physical exercise adapted to the situation of each patient.

What is Resincolestyramine?

Resincolestyramine is a medicine that has the active substance cholestyramine. Thus, it is a medication included within the group of medications known as ion exchange resins, which act by binding to bile acids.

Cholesterol

Specifically, this drug is indicated to reduce cholesterol levels in the body, which can pose a serious risk for cardiovascular health. Thus, Resincorstyramine acts by binding to bile acids that contain cholesterol in the intestine, preventing their absorption and favoring their elimination through the faeces.

In addition, according to indicated by health authorities, this medicine can also be used to treat a specific type of itching caused by the retention of bile.

Like any medicine, Resyncostyramine also has a number of contraindications for consumption with. The following are the situations in which this medication should not be taken, according to the AEMPS:

In case of being allergic to the active principle of cholestyramine or any of the other components of the drug.

If you have severe constipation.

In case of disease in which the bile ducts are completely obstructed.

If it is a pregnant or lactating woman.

How to consume the drug

To safely consume Resincolestyramine, the AEMPS recommends following the administration instructions indicated by a medical or pharmacist specialist.

It is a medication for oral administration, which should be complemented with a glass of water milk or juice for your intake. It is appropriate to take just before the meal.

In addition, from a Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) they explain that it should never be taken as dry powder, due to There is a danger of causing a spasm on the esophagus with choking or acute respiratory failure.

With all this, a recommended dose for adults has been about an envelope about 4 grams on cholestyramine, which should be interleaved between three to four times a day. In the case of adolescent children and, the maximum dose should be about 2 grams of cholestyramine.