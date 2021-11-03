The Display on Luinny is placed on the well-known taste about the listeners

About a month that the radio space is airing the Present on Luinny, which is broadcast on Monday through Friday by MixX 104. 5 FM from 7 to 9 in the morning, has positioned itself in the taste of listeners, placing itself in the second position of the extensive list of morning programs on the airwaves, according to a press release.

The -panel on professionals who make up the display In addition, the so-called King on the afternoons um Pap radio is composed of Yaritza Valdez, Mata Lluvia, Mey Feliz (Fogon Television), La Pitonisa, with Richard Hernndez.

The concept of Luinny has been take the project, which represents a challenge over his career, to a first position on a national radio so zero st? lla till med ett spared efforts to achieve a goal.

Luinny Corporn, Daily List.



The famous announcer, who has a million over instagram followers, fixa expressed that this new pres ent sony ericsson owes to a renovation of the project that it has been leading with make for years. Jr, Enrique Quaily, el Pach, among others.