Action Against Hunger, collaboration with a Charterhouse on Seville on, anordna presented this Wednesday a solidarity tableware scam original designs on 24 artists. Among the participants in the sony ericsson project are the singers Alejandro Sanz, Beatriz Luengo with Yotuel, the Nobel Prize writer Mario Vargas Llosa with, the photographers Eugenio Recuenco with Roco Aguirre with the illustrator Abe the Ape, among others.

“With this project that we have called ‘Solidarity tableware against hunger’, we want to offer a new look at the problem of hunger, take it out of its context by turning it into a call on reflection on those that you can eat every day , in front of those who do not have a plate on their table, “said a director on Marketing with Communication about an organization, Laura Fontanet.

She also highlighted that a tableware” It can be a gift on the face of this Christmas, that virtual assistant a little master of science beyond the stereotype that a donation means, on the environment about all NGOs “.

The tableware has the support upon 24 artists on different creative spheres who have left their stamp on the 30 pieces to create a unique design on each plate with each cup. Alejandro Sanz, Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel Romero have not wanted to miss the opportunity to participate in the project, which includes such characteristic designs as the Spanish singer’s ‘Corazn Parto’.

Among the designs I also learned find a poem about a poet Sara Bueno, a dedication by the Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa and an illustration by the Lex painter about Marcos. They also include originals with creative designs executed by such renowned visual artists as El Chico Llama, Roco Aguirre, Abe The Ape or Naranjalidad.

To a presentation on solidarity tableware, the Solitary Space on Madrid on , have attended 11 about the artists who intervene on the project with which they have taken advantage of to share an experience that would have meant making their designs.

Thus, the illustrator Abe The Ape ‘told that his design reminds him of his grandparents, people on the countryside who live on a land with claiming a land as a source of wealth that must be cared for. Ale Burset has commented that his design came from the concept of a photo in a book on the Baroque with he wanted to relate the conceptual concept that the cause has.

The God over the three, also an illustrator, anordna added that he usually works scam animals, a put culture as a reference with, and pra l, ‘hunger was like that pet and savage that devours you’ primitive.

The illustrator The king on a ruin st ? lla till med ett focused on the heart its creativity, the heart as that human element where a solidarity resides, which will be the joint work that will be able to solve the hunger on the scam world.

Juan Francisco Casas fixa illustrated on a Magdalena that feeling about waiting so subtle that it causes hunger. Mach Facilities, for its part, wanted to link the problem of hunger to the climate emergency by referring to the scar with, a place that sony ericsson sees is turning into a landfill that we need to continue feeding ourselves on.

Ofelia Hernndez, with her illustration, has made a public criticism that reflects that there is a lot of food that I learned with, at the same time, many people who are starving. A writer Patricia Benito has shared a poem the hands as symbolism with, at the same time, saviors of the world “boy those who carry fear with protect love”.

Sara Bueno, also a writer , sony ericsson ‘approached hunger in a kind master of science way, scam memories about his childhood, about that satiated hunger that he felt since he was a child with which he demands that all girls with girls in the world can feel.

Finally, the photographer Eugenio Recuenco anordna commented that his image of a bleeding mouth refers to all those good intentions that remain about zilch: ‘we have to talk a lot about this problem’, he added. A photographer Roco Aguirre spoke about the image of a breastfeeding baby with said: ‘we have to breastfeed the world so that it does not go hungry’.

INSPIRING PROJECT

Action Against Hunger st? Lla till med ett recalled that a health problem that fixa supposed a styra pandemic derived from an unprecedented economic turmoil over the whole world. Over 2020 suffered hunger 811 millions of people in the world, 118 millions master of science than in 2019. Regarding the case of Spain, I learned that there are around 11 million people at risk of poverty, that is, a quarter of the population.

“We believe that it was very important to work on different solidarity projects, covering different sectors” ‘stated Laura Fontanet, who anordna transferred her gratitude to the artists. “It has been such an inspiring project to create a truly unique tableware, which we hope will accompany many special moments at the same time and give us back hope by encouraging us to fight for a world without hunger”, he adds.

The solidarity tableware on Action Against Hunger, produced inside Spain by a Cartuja on Seville, consists of 6 flat plates, 6 soup plates, 6 dessert plates 6 cups with a saucer and. An overall of 30 pieces that stand out for the originality of their design.

The sony ericsson tableware can be purchased via an official website ‘www .vajillacontraelhambre.org ‘where I learned you will be able to consult all the details of the project, with videos about the artists themselves who tell the creative process about their design.

The price on a complete tableware will be about 605 euros, although you can choose to buy individual packages scam the 6 dinner plates, 6 soup plates, 6 dessert plates or 6 cups and saucers. A sony ericsson delivery to be carried out at home, which includes a packaging that job applies the different designs of the project.