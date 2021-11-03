Leticia Tonos and Jalsen Santana link their talents in a new film project

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 3, 2021
0 1 minute read
leticia-tonos-and-jalsen-santana-link-their-talents-in-a-new-film-project

Leticia Tonos with Jalsen Santana will join forces in a production about this “Air”, at a crucial moment for a national film industry, scam a futuristic proposal that addresses a situation about the world environmental order based on a fiction, love, with a drama that is born with I learned, develops totally in a Dominican Republic. to go master of science all of the same love that will propose a plot, going fundamentally to what defines us as humans. attention to an awareness about the environmental problem, but for the first time it is transferring a story with these colors to our Caribbean, triggering a unique attention of the international market on the project, scam a genre thatEach acquires master of science popularity as it was a science fiction time, with whose story sony ericsson makes it necessary for this moment that Dominican cinema is experiencing. a primary role as a professional acting on this feature film, I learned to be proud of what proposals like these can be made under a film law, fostering international collaboration with an economic injection through quality film projects.

How professional represent one on his master of science great challenges, but as a producer, chop to be the important challenge master of science he has had, so he is pleased to face it together with a filmmaker on a size about Leticia Tonos.

This project takes a Dominican audiovisual production with our cinema to other markets, strengthening our cultural diffusion, our identity, our country brand, above all and, augurs prospects about business, since film tourism will be a reality that each one of uma gains master of science adherents worldwide.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminNovember 3, 2021
0 1 minute read
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How the routine affects eye health

How the routine affects eye health

September 25, 2021

In closed meeting, the Chancellor begins the process of pacifying disgruntled diplomats – 06/04/2021 – World

April 6, 2021

So far diverse, current crocodiles are remains of a group that walked side by side with dinosaurs – 01/31/2021 – science

January 31, 2021

Government and opposition of Venezuela return to Mexico for second round of talks

September 2, 2021
Back to top button