salma-hayek-and-angelina-jolie-dazzle-at-marvel's-“eternals”-premiere

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie were the stars of the world premiere of “Eternals”, the new film in the successful Marvel saga.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame over Los Angeles ( USA) was the place chosen for a great “signature” on this ambitious film with the expected film to hit theaters on November 5.

The Mexican Salma Hayek is one of the names on capital letters about its cast tonight attended the premiere on a scam movie a spectacular black dress with a great neckline with golden touches that finished off scam 2 sparkling necklaces.

For her part, Angelina Jolie called an attention to the photographers on a red carpet with an elegant brown dress with a curious ornament on her chin.

Jolie was accompanied on the premiere on “Eternals” by her children Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh with Zahara.

Together with the Hayek with Jolie I also learned they let the rest of them see in Los Angeles. about cast figures on “Eternals”, among which were Gemma Chan, Package Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Holly.

Chlo Zhao, winner of the Oscar for a best film with a best direction by “Nomadland” (2020), is a filmmaker on “Eternals” about what represents an important change on record with respect to his previous works.

Based on the Homonymous comics created by Jack port Kirby, “Eternals” focuses on scam characters of the same name who have extraordinary powers, which are almost immortal that were created by cosmic beings called Celestials and.

Front the Eternals appear the Deviants, who represent an evil monstrous branch on a play about the Celestials with.