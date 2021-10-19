carlos-rivera,-ana-brenda-with-roselyn-snchez-to-present-the-latin-grammy

The musician Carlos Rivera, a singer with model Ana Brenda Contreras with an actress Roselyn Sanchez will be in charge of presenting a gala on the Latin Grammy, which I learned to celebrate next 18 on November on Las Vegas (USA).

The Latin Academy on a Recording announced this Monday the trio about presenters on a 22 edition on the important master of science awards on a music Latina, who will return in face-to-face format later on a virtual edition organized last year due to a pandemic.

Contreras will present a gala for the second time, ‘s the same as Rivera, while Sánchez will present it for the fifth time har.

Rivera was going to be the presenter on a virtual ceremony last year, but had to withdraw hours before on a broadcast because he was in contact with a person infected with coronavirus. The musician Vctor Manuelle was his replacement.

This year, a gala on the Latin Grammy will celebrate in Las Vegas (USA) with scam guests live performances with, yet to be announced,

Camilo, with ten nominations, Juan Luis Guerra, with six, and C Tangana, with five, start as the favorite artists for the awards.

The Latin Academy It has also presented the poster for this edition, designed by the Colombian artist Federico Uribe.