one-year-after-her-wedding,-leila-george-files-for-divorce-from-actor-sean-penn

After four years of courtship and one of marriage, Leila George, from 29, filed for divorce from actor Sean Penn, from 61.

Leila George, a 30 -year-old Australian and daughter of fellow actors Vincent DOnofrio and Greta Scacchi, went to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday to file for Penn’s divorce, according to reported the site TMZ.

Penn and his young girlfriend were married in August of last year, full pandemic in, in a ceremony held by videoconference, “It was a Covid wedding. By that I mean It was officiated by a county official for Zoom and we were at home, with my two children, his brother and, and that’s how we organized everything, “revealed Penn in an interview.

The reason is unknown he alleged, but it is the third divorce of the double Oscar winner, whose first wife was Madonna. Later he joined the actress Robin Wright, mother of his two children.

During all these years, as is usual in the life of the interpreter, they have had ups and downs. Despite everything, they always kept a low profile in the background, although they never tried to hide their relationship. They were not shown together on social networks and in the few events that were seen it was at charity events.