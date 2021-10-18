Heading to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged
The day at the beach sony ericsson turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged that includes this Blink drummer – 182, Travis Barker.
Kardashian published photos on Instagram of a proposal with a caption “always praise”. The representative about a star on business fact confirmed one Sunday that a couple is engaged to. I learned about other details about immediate.
Images showed an elaborate candlelight flower arrangement on a beach.
Individuals magazine and this celebrity website TMZ reported that Barker organized a proposal for a beach in Montecito, Ca, which is close over Santa Barbara.
Being a first marriage over Kardashian. She has three children her former mate boyfriend Scott Disick scam. Sim or her this third marriage over Barker.