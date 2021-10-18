Heading to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

Heading to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

The day at the beach sony ericsson turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged that includes this Blink drummer – 182, Travis Barker.

Kardashian published photos on Instagram of a proposal with a caption “always praise”. The representative about a star on business fact confirmed one Sunday that a couple is engaged to. I learned about other details about immediate.

Images showed an elaborate candlelight flower arrangement on a beach.

Individuals magazine and this celebrity website TMZ reported that Barker organized a proposal for a beach in Montecito, Ca, which is close over Santa Barbara.

Being a first marriage over Kardashian. She has three children her former mate boyfriend Scott Disick scam. Sim or her this third marriage over Barker.