woman-gaga-lines-her-neck-with-dollars,-shows-off-a-scarf-made-with-people-$-100-bills

Female Gaga invents. And you are not afraid of what fashion inspires you. An American singer now surprised by showing off a ready-made scarf that includes US $ bills 100.

The actress with a singer, about 35 years old, he posted a picture on his account on Instagram, where he showed his glamorous expensive appearance to which he added the wealthy scarf and.

Zero is clear when the dollars used Real boy um fake, national insurance an amount used.

What has been that this complete appearance, on dress, lens on sun with wallet, is valued about 25 million dollars: dress over a Magda Butrym brand over polka dots, 1, 300; Valentino’s attention kitty style sunglasses, 449, with a Herms Kelly bag in deep pink, 22, 550.

+ Heading to All Vegas

During a coronavirus, Woman Gaga registers few appearances on stage. One last time that a live audience sang was, together with Tony Bennet, a 4 with 5 in this August Radio Town Music Area, as a private guest of the farewell to the musician’s tour.

The artist will return to All Las Vegas, where sony ericsson was presenting earlier about a scam pandemic this very present “Female Gaga Jazz & Violin The All Vegas Residency”.

All presentations will be about a Park Theater over Park MGM from this Thursday 14 over October for nine dates, the ten , 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 with 31 on that same uses.