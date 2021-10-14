Symptoms and treatment of uremia, a condition that affects the kidneys

uremia is a disorder that arises when there is poor kidney function , product of a null capacity of the kidneys to eliminate urea from the body. When this occurs, one of the urine wastes accumulates in the blood, assuming a risk factor for other types of pathologies.

Such And as defined by the National Cancer Institute, urea is a substance that originates from the breakdown process of urine in the liver. The kidneys are the organ in charge of filtering urea from the blood into the urine.

It should be noted that urea can also be synthesized artificially to be used as a cosmetic product, fertilizer or in the chemical industry.

Thus, to measure urea levels in the body it is only necessary to carry out a blood analysis. In this sense, the figures considered as normal must be between 5 and 22 mg / dl, taking into account factors such as age and sex.

The measurement of urea in the blood is an element that can warn about the presence of some kind of problem in the rim. That is, if our levels are too high it could be due to poor kidney filtration.

Symptoms of uremia

As we said before, uremia is a disease that arises from poor kidney function and the loss of ability of the kidneys to eliminate urea from the body through urine. According to Top-Doctors, these are some of the common symptoms of uremia.

Hypothermia.

Hypotension.

Hyperreflexia. Increased tendon reflexes.

Lethargy. Prolonged drowsiness.

Asterixis (tremors).

Nausea.

Vomiting.

White or reddened tongue.

Serositis, usually pericarditis, which is inflammation of the tissue that lines the heart.

Urmic fetor. Bitter and metallic taste in the mouth.

As a general rule, the main cause of the development of uremia is due to to kidney failure to properly filter urea. However, it may also be due to other reasons, such as drug use, bladder rupture, high protein diet or dehydration.

That is why urea levels are one of the elements that are tested generically in a blood test, as abnormal values ​​may indicate a problem with kidney function.

Uremia treatments

Experts offer a series of rabbits to prevent complications that may arise from uremia, such as adequate rest, eating a low-protein diet, increasing water intake and avoiding harmful chemicals for the rim.

Urea and relationship with renal function

Thus, there are different treatments for uremia, although they depend on the patient’s situation and the concentration of urea in the blood.

In mild cases, if uremia is due to an exc That of protein or hypotension, it is possible to treat this condition with a modification in the diet and taking a series of drugs indicated by a medical specialist.

However, generally, this disorder can be very serious for health, so it is appropriate to treat invasive techniques with more techniques. bloods on around on the walls of the belly. Thus, this important master of science treatment consists of kidney transplantation to place a healthy one that allows performing the functions that a damaged kidney could not carry out before.