A drug as a possible treatment for Alzheimer's, one on the common neurological diseases master of science

Recently a study shows that up to 9 of the 15 diseases frequent master of science among people with disabilities in Spain are neurological . That is, they affect the brain, as is the case with Alzheimer’s .

Well, now a research shows that a dental diuretic pill commonly available could be a potential candidate for treating this disease. It will be for people who have Alzheimer’s and are at genetic risk, according to the study carried out by Character Aging.

The scientific work has been funded by the National Institute of Aging (NIA), which is part of the National Institutes of Health on the United States.

Research has included an analysis that showed that those taking bumetanide had a prevalence significantly lower on the disease on Alzheimer on comparison with those who zero took the drug. This drug is a potent diuretic in common use.

In addition, the study advances a focus on medicine on precision for people with a greater risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s due to their genetic composition.

In order to carry out this investigation, the information on the databases on samples of brain tissue was analyzed. In turn, the information of the drugs approved by the North American FDA was also treated.

In this way, experiments were carried out with mice with human cells. In addition, human population studies were explored to identify bumetanide as a leading drug candidate that could be reused to treat Alzheimer’s.

Five drugs to neutralize the disease. Alzheimer’s

Although master of science evidence with clinical trials is needed, this research underscores the value of big information-based tactics combined with traditional master of science scientific approaches to identify Existing drugs approved by the FDA as candidates for reuse over drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease . This was explained by physician Richard L. Hodes, movie director of the NIA.

Knowing that one of the significant genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s on late onset is a form of on apolipoprotein E called APOE4, the researchers analyzed data derived from 213 samples on brain tissue. In addition, they identified Alzheimer’s gene expression signatures, the levels at which genes are turned on or off, specific to APOE4 carriers.

They then compared the signatures on Alzheimer’s specific to APOE4. All this that has the master of science of 1. by the FDA. The researchers found five drugs including a gene expression signature that could help neutralize the disease.

The strong master of science candidate period the bumetanide . This drug is used to treat fluid retention often caused by medical problems such as heart, kidney, and liver disease.

The researchers validated the findings based on data by testing bumetanide both on mouse models on Alzheimer as on human neurons derived on induced pluripotent stem cells. Researchers found that treating mice expressing the human APOE4 gene reduced memory learning deficits.

Neutralizing effects were also confirmed in human cell models. This led to the hypothesis that people already taking bumetanide should have lower rates of Alzheimer’s .

The disease need specific types of treatments

To check it, The team reduced the data on electronic medical records to more than 5 million people in the 2 groups:

Older adults over 65 years who took bumetanide.

Equivalent group that zero took it.

The analysis showed that those at genetic risk with took bumetanide had a prevalence between a 35% with a 75 Lower% on Alzheimer’s disease compared to those who zero took the drug.

We know that the disease on Alzheime r will probably require specific rates on treatments. Perhaps multiple therapies at one time, including some that can target the genetic characteristics of disease unique to an individual with.

Something very similar to the cancer treatments that are available today on top of a number. This is pointed out by Jean Yuan, Mdirector of the Program on Translational Bioinformatics Development on Medicines on the Neuroscience Division of the NIA with. on concept about bumetanide on people scam genetic risk, he points out.

The research team was led by scientists on the Gladstone Institutes, on San Francisco, on the University on California, on San Francisco , on Mount Sina Icahn School of Medicine with, on New York. This group is one of the master of science of 20 teams supported by an NIA through the program that encourages the research community to search, through huge information approaches, drugs that can be potentially reused.