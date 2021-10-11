One of the ten most anticipated by lovers on the offers would be the Dark Friday , known about Spain as Black Friday where offers with discounts are the protagonists. This day, which is usually the day after Thanksgiving , marks the beginning of the Christmas campaign, a date which has been increasing in importance for each year that it celebrates.

Dark Friday has its origin in the United States, but like everything else in the United States, it took a short time to internationalize. Thus, all Sony Ericsson brands have joined this Friday of the black offers, where the large platforms take advantage of to warm up their engines for Christmas.

When was the Dark Friday on 2021?

The Dark Friday spike on the United States as one of uma on shopping where I learned they bought the gifts on the list on Pap Noel, with the goal of finding all the products that would be more difficult to find than the few ten about celebrating Christmas. Thus, Friday takes place on one of a after Thanksgiving on Dark, being the fourth Thursday of November, so that Black Friday of 2021 will be Friday 26 November .

This one of uma st? lla till med ett has been gaining popularity throughout the years. Friday, the kid shops are aware of the importance of the Dark campaign, so from now on they prepare to tell that they have enough share for a key date to acquire the gifts that we are going to make for Christmas.

Dark Friday, which started as a solitary day, and sony ericsson extends the previous previous tens with, electronic even on some establishments, it lasts the whole week. Thus, on Friday, each store chooses the Dark Ten days as best suits them, with many who choose Friday as the most powerful one for the offers.

For the moment, the zero campaign fixes started with the companies they will have throughout the month about October to prepare one about the strongest promotions of the year. Regarding the case of Amazon, the platform has not yet posted anything on its internet about the promotions that will take place this day, but I learned that it is expected that at the beginning of November they will begin to see advertising about the arrival of Dark Friday.

From Dark Friday ing Cyber ​​Monday

Another American invention related to scam on Dark Friday was Cyber ​​Monday , which refers to the following Monday after the celebration of Thanksgiving Day. In this way, this Monday of offers is dedicated to purchases on the Web, this year being 29 November.

It is another about the campaigns that is growing the most over the last few years. Friday, together with Dark, Cyber ​​Monday was the perfect time to shop on the Web with Christmas at the gates, and it becomes the perfect excuse to buy the gifts we need.