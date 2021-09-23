Macular degeneration is associated with the highest risk of dementia, according to study

One age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts with related eye diseases and diabetes are linked to the increased risk of dementia . In addition to a deterioration in health. As suggested by research published online in this British Record of Ophthalmology.

This deterioration on a vision may be one on the first signs of dementia . And sony ericsson believes that reduced stimulation of visual sensory pathways accelerates their progression.

Some small studies have suggested that there may be a link between ophthalmic diseases that cause impaired vision. , with cognitive impairment. These diseases can be age-related macular degeneration , cataracts, eye diseases with a diabetes-related glaucoma.

The incidence of these ophthalmological conditions scam increases an age. It’s the same as the incidence of systemic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, depression, and strokes. Which are risk factors accepted for dementia .

Therefore, zero is Of course, when I learned about these ophthalmic conditions, they are associated with a higher incidence of dementia. Regardless of these systematic conditions.

So to investigate, the authors analyzed data on 12. 364 adults over between 55 with 73 enrolled in the UK Biobank study.

Development of the study that relates a vision with a dementia

The participants were evaluated between 2006 with 2010 on a line above bottom. And they were followed until early 2021. During the 1. 263. 513 person-years over follow-up recorded 2. 304 cases of dementia .

An analysis of these data showed that a macular degeneration associated with an age, cataracts, eye diseases related to a diabetes with, but zero this glaucoma, sony ericsson independently associated scam a greater on dementia from any cause risk.

Compared with people who zero had ophthalmic conditions’ s initiation of the study , a risk on dementia period a 26% higher over people scam age-associated macular degeneration. A 12% higher in those with cataracts. And the 61% higher in those with diseases related eye diseases that includes diabetes.

Although this zero glaucoma I learned was associated with a higher risk of disease over Alzheimer’s , it did do so at a higher on vascular dementia risk.

At the beginning of the study, the participants were asked when they had ever suffered a heart attack, angina pectoris, stroke, hypertension or diabetes, sony ericsson evaluated them a depression with.

The diabetes, heart disease, stroke with depression I learned were associated with a increased risk of dementia .

Having one of these conditions (a systemic affection) in addition to an ophthalmic affection increased to good plus a risk of dementia. And this risk was higher when the related eye disease that has diabetes was combined with a systemic condition.

A higher relative risk was observed on dementia Among individuals with master of science ophthalmic disorders.

Individuals with ophthalmological disorders have a higher risk of dementia

It is about an observational study with, as such, zero can establish a cause. In fact, the authors also highlight several potential limitations, mainly related to a capture on data with disadvantage.

They point out that the ophthalmic conditions sony ericsson defined on a basis on self-reported data with on hospitalization records, which probably underestimated its prevalence.

In addition, they also affirmed that medical records with over death may have zero captured all cases of dementia. And that some dementias documented during follow-up may have occurred before eye diseases. Doctors on Guangdong, on Tiongkok, conclude that a macular degeneration related to an age, cataracts with eye diseases related to diabetes, but zero glaucoma, I learned associate scam with a higher risk of dementia .

Individuals with both ophthalmic and systemic conditions have a greater risk of dementia compared to those with only one ophthalmic condition um systemic, the experts conclude.