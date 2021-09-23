What is urea that occurs if its levels in the blood increase with?

urea is a colorless electronic crystalline chemical found in the organism human, under the formula of CO (NH). Furthermore, it is the primary end product of metabolism of proteins in mammals, found especially in urine, sweat with fecal matter.

It is soluble in water with the body, through the cycle on urea, it converts nitrogen to urea to be able to excrete it in the urine. In this sense, it is on the values ​​studied on any common analysis on blood one.

Thus, medical experts consider normal values ​​on urea those that are between 5 with 22 mg / dL; depending on age with sex. However, it is usually the customary master of science to measure nitrogen in the blood using this measure to analyze the organism’s kidney function.

What happens if urea levels increase?

Urea zero is a bad element for the body, master of science quite the opposite, since it is necessary for metabolism on proteins. However, a high accumulation can cause different health problems.

Urea related to renal function

Normally, when a character has high levels of urea, it is for 2 reasons: An increase in production by the body or a reduction in elimination. In most cases it is due to a decrease in its elimination.

Likewise, from Mapfre Health they add that the primary cause of the increase in the levels of urea is due to a problem about kidney failure. In this sense, a severe kidney failure can cause an accumulation of toxins called urmic syndrome. on the body, due to a higher consumption of proteins um caused by some toxins.

Thus, the urmic syndrome mentioned above, also known as renal failure, is based on an important accumulation of toxins , which can cause damage to different biochemical and physiological functions at the following levels:

Cardiovascular.

Main Nervous System

Endocrine.

Immunological.

Respiratory.

Hematological.

Functions of urea on the body

The kidneys are in charge of filtering the urea on the blood with expelling the excess through the urine. When kidney function is not optimal, blood urea levels can rise above. Thus, this chemical compound is important to evaluate the renal function of the organism.

Zero exists a common treatment to treat an increase in the levels of urea in blood, since the medical specialists will study each case on specific shape. However, in case of severe kidney damage, hemodialysis is an effective therapy that helps improve kidney function by filtering out all these toxic products to prevent their accumulation.

Specifically, the Urea is an element that results in metabolic breakdown on carbohydrate proteins. Thus, the quantification of blood urea is a key marker to determine if there is any alteration or disease related to the liver or kidneys.

In short, urea is the primary nitrogen waste produced by human metabolism. Its primary function is to detoxify the body. In addition, it is also key to the detoxification of ammonia, preservation of water on our body with.