calcium-rich-foods,-beyond-milk

The calcium is a mineral of great importance for the correct functioning of the organism , since it fulfills important functions in it. Specifically, it is an essential mineral for the health of the bones or teeth.

As a general rule, people directly associate calcium with milk or dairy products. This is something that also occurs with many other micronutrients, such as vitamin C with orange, potassium with banana, or vitamin A with carrot.

Thus, the organism of the People also need an adequate dose of calcium for proper muscle function. In addition, it is a mineral that participates in the proper transmission of messages from the brain to different parts of the body.

Likewise, calcium helps the blood circulate optimally through the vessels blood of the whole body; as well as to release hormones and enzymes that influence practically all the functions of the body.

Food sources of calcium

As We noted earlier, most people associate calcium with milk, yogurt, cheese or other dairy products. And it is not for less, since these foods suppose the greater natural source of this mineral for the organism.

Broccoli

However, we also find other foods that provide significant doses of calcium to the body, such as:

Kale, cabbage, broccoli.

Different types of fish, such as canned salmon or sardines.

The consumption of cereals in significant quantities is also a source of calcium.

Nuts, such as hazelnuts or almonds.

Chicken eggs.

Variety of legumes: Chickpeas, lentils … etc.

In addition, having adequate levels of other nutrients as well influences the presence of calcium in the body. This is the case of vitamin D, which facilitates the absorption of this mineral by the body and increases the strength of the bones.

Calcium deficiency problems

People need to incorporate a specific dose of calcium into the body on a daily basis, so that the different structures that depend on this mineral are healthy.

In this sense, the National Institute of Health of the United States, has developed an interesting table to know the sufficient amount of calcium that a person needs based on key factors such as age or sex:

Stage of life Recommended amount

Babies up to 6 months of age 200 mg Babies 7 to 12 months of age 260 mg Children 1 to 3 years of age 768 mg Children 4-8 years of age 1,000 mg Children from 9 to 13 year old 1,300 mg Adolescents of 14 to 18 year old 1,300 mg Adults of 19 to 50 year old 1,000 mg Adult males of 51 to 70 year old 1,000 mg Adult women of 51 to 70 year old 1,200 mg Adults of 71 or older 1,185 mg Pregnant or period teenagers breastfeeding 1,300 mg Pregnant or breastfeeding adult women 1,000 mg

In the short term, the lack of calcium in the body does not cause obvious symptoms, because the body accumulates calcium levels in the blood using what it needs from the bones. However, a long-term deficiency can cause different health problems, such as low bone mass or an increased risk of osteoporosis.

When the body has low calcium levels, it warns of the situation through different symptoms; such as numbness, tingling fingers, seizures and abnormal heart rhythms, which can even cause death if not corrected in time.

Although, these symptoms usually appear in people who already have previously serious health problems or those under specific medical treatment.