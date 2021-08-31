Government saves another family, concludes Brazilian withdrawal from Afghanistan – 08/30/2021 – world

The Brazilian government announced on Monday (30) that it had completed the withdrawal of the two Brazilians who were asking for help to leave Afghanistan with their families. According to Itamaraty, they are safe and healthy.

Folha had already signaled the departure of the first Brazilian last week, who left the country with five Afghan relatives on Friday (27) and landed in Spain.

The second Brazilian, expelled from the country on Monday with six members of his family, went to Pakistan on Sunday (29), according to the Bolsonaro government. The operation was carried out by the Brazilian Embassy in Islamabad, in coordination with the Pakistani government. Brazil does not have diplomatic representation in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

There are other Brazilians in Afghan territory, but who have chosen to stay there. The Foreign Ministry said it was monitoring their situation. “[O Itamaraty] It is also attentive to the requests of Afghans holding a visa to stay in Brazil, as part of the support for foreigners, ”said a statement from the ministry.

The deadline for the withdrawal of Westerners from the Asian country would end on Tuesday (31) with the end of evacuation operations at the airport in the Afghan capital. But the United States announced Monday, a day ahead of schedule, that it had concluded operations, after 20 years of military occupation in the Asian country, in the longest war in its history.

On the 19th, Folha revealed that Brazil was seeking a place on humanitarian flights to rescue Brazilians who asked for help to leave the country after the Taliban seized power.

Brazil has also facilitated the asylum process for Afghans who wish to come to the country fleeing the fundamentalist group and are considering granting a humanitarian visa, as it has done with Syrians fleeing the civil war.

Today, there are few Afghan refugees on Brazilian territory: 162 already recognized and 49 with ongoing procedures, according to updated data from the Ministry of Justice.

Thousands of Afghans fearful of the fundamentalist group’s new regime have flocked to Kabul airport in recent days, seeking to leave the country – in episodes that have left hundreds dead and injured.