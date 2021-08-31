Delta variant is responsible for 100% of new cases in Portugal – Ora Pois

For the second week in a row, the delta variant of the new coronavirus was responsible for 100% of new infections in all regions of Portugal.

The information is part of the latest report on the genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 published this Tuesday (31) by the National Institute of Health Dr Ricardo Jorge, which analyzed the positive cases identified between August 16 and 22. .

Periodic monitoring of coronavirus strains carried out by the Portuguese authorities has shown how this variant, first identified in India, has become dominant in the country. Portugal identified the first cases of this strain in April.

The spread of the delta started in the greater Lisbon region, but quickly spread throughout the country, also dominating in the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira.

Two other variants that have become a source of alert for the Portuguese authorities, beta (first identified in South Africa) and gamma (associated with Manaus, Brazil) were not identified in any of the samples analyzed during the years. last two weeks.

The emergence of the delta variant has caused an increase in cases in Portugal and even led to a setback in the process of reopening the country, with the reapplication of certain restrictive measures.

The high immunization coverage in the country, however, ensured that the number of deaths and hospitalizations did not keep up with the increase in infections.

With more than 73% of the population fully vaccinated, the country has already resumed – and even brought forward the calendar – the end of the restrictions linked to the pandemic.