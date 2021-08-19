Afghans are starting to arrive, Europe is afraid to repeat 2015 – 08/19/2021 – Nelson de Sá

In the headline of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, “Nobody Wants Them”, with a photo of a woman and young Afghans (below). And the Süddeutsche Zeitung, “Where do the escape routes from Afghanistan to Europe”, predicting “hundreds of thousands”.

Below, in the FAZ, “The first Afghans arrive in Germany and are distributed to the Länder by bus”, while center-right politicians, on the eve of an election, defend support for the neighbors of the Afghanistan, to contain the wave there.

“2015 cannot be repeated,” said Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s candidate for succession, already in free fall in the polls. And it is not just the German newspapers that are turning to the new wave of immigration, in the shadow of the one that has changed the European Union.

In Spanish El País, for example, “Spain begins to receive Afghan asylum seekers before sending them to other countries of the European Union”. There are already 36, in the “camp” of Torrejón de Ardoz.

The prospect of an invasion of immigrants, always due to American actions in Muslim countries, holds the attention of Chinese like Guancha, “400,000 Afghans displaced, European fears: the wave of refugees is repeated six years later”.

And Americans like the New York Times, “The memory of the migrant crisis haunts Europe with the arrival of the first Afghan refugees.” Explains the NYT:

“European politicians are terrified of stoking the embers of far-right movements that reshaped politics after the wave of asylum seekers from the wars in Syria and Iraq reached Europe in 2015. “

ZAKI ANWARI, 19 years old

Atop the Times Londoner house (above), identification of human remains from a US military plane. This is Zaki Anwari, 19, shirt 10 “who played for the national youth team and said he believes in choosing his own destiny”.

He died “after trying to secure the exterior of the US military plane,” the newspaper describes. “He was reportedly stopped by the landing gear and his remains were found in a wheel arch.”

LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? The subscriber can release five free hits from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.