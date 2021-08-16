NYT, WP and WSJ call on Biden for its reporters and support teams – 08/16/21 – Nelson de Sá

The editors of the three major American newspapers, Fred Ryan of the Washington Post, Almar Latour of the Wall Street Journal, and AG Sulzberger of the New York Times, appealed to President Joe Biden on behalf of “Afghan colleagues” and their families “, trapped in Kabul, their lives in danger “(below, their signatures on the document).

In an email to Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan obtained by NBC, Fred Ryan was more specific:

“Jake, the urgent request on behalf of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post is that our 204 journalists, support staff and families be transported by the US military from the civilian side of Kabul airport to the side military at the airport, where they can be safe while waiting for evacuation flights. “

According to NBC, the email says the 204 are “in danger right now” and “need the US government to get them to safety. Please advise how best to proceed.”

LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? The subscriber can release five free hits from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.