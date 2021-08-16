Emirates flight makes 8 turns and does not land, as Taliban seize Afghan capital – 08/16/21 – World

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 16, 2021
1

An Emirates flight from Dubai to Kabul returned to the United Arab Emirates after repeatedly flying over Pakistani airspace near the Afghan border. The decision not to disembark came at a time when the Taliban were already ruling the outskirts of the Afghan capital.

The hijacking took place during flight EK-640, which departed Dubai around 11:05 a.m. local time on Sunday, but circled the airport eight times at around 30,000 feet before diverting to its home country. ‘origin without landing. Emirates currently offers a daily flight to Kabul, but operations have just been suspended indefinitely.

Evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan is now largely dependent on military flights, after the few other commercial airlines suspended those in Kabul.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have taken control of several major cities in Afghanistan, with only Kabul remaining under government control. As a result, the last few days have been fraught with tension, with American and British troops rushing to help evacuate foreigners from the besieged city.

Additional US and British forces were sent to Afghanistan on Friday and Saturday, but military commanders have scheduled an evacuation later this week.

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 16, 2021
1
Photo of Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson

We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

Related Articles

Photo of Afghans shot dead at Kabul airport as they board US plane – 08/16/21 – World

Afghans shot dead at Kabul airport as they board US plane – 08/16/21 – World

August 16, 2021
Photo of China promises friendly relations with Taliban after Afghan seizure – 16/08/21 – World

China promises friendly relations with Taliban after Afghan seizure – 16/08/21 – World

August 16, 2021
Photo of US, 60 other countries urge Afghans to leave country after Taliban return – 16/08/21 – World

US, 60 other countries urge Afghans to leave country after Taliban return – 16/08/21 – World

August 16, 2021
Photo of Venezuela’s dictatorship frees adversary Freddy Guevara – 08/15/2021 – World

Venezuela’s dictatorship frees adversary Freddy Guevara – 08/15/2021 – World

August 16, 2021
Back to top button