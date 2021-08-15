Taliban launch offensive against Afghan capital – 08/15/2021 – world

After taking Jalalabad, completed the encirclement of the Afghan capital Kabul by controlling all the major cities of its surroundings, the Taliban launched, Sunday (15), the offensive against the last stronghold of the Afghan central government.

The United States had already started its plan to evacuate the American diplomatic contingent in the country. Officials said fewer than 50 employees would remain in Kabul and had been moved to a safe location, with part of the team being transferred to the city’s airport. The United States also recommended that other embassies operate with limited staff.

The Taliban ordered their soldiers to avoid violence in their assault on Kabul, giving way to those who decide to leave the city and guiding the women to the protected areas demarcated by the group.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find them here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that oversees government, disseminates useful and inspiring information, counteracts social media intolerance, and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

sign the sheet