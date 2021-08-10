New York governor resigns after sexual harassment allegations – 08/10/2021 – world

A week after the publication of the results of a major sexual harassment investigation, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday (10).

A Democrat, Cuomo had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most populous state in the United States. On the 3rd, New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of a five-month investigation that found the politician sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws while creating a “climate of fear “in the work environment.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over. A lawyer by training, she has worked on gender issues, including a campaign against sexual harassment in American universities.