Perseid Meteor Shower has started – here are some photos

The Perseid meteor shower is an annual event that occurs when the Earth passes through a field of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are so named because they seem to emerge from within the constellation Perseus in north eastern sky.

The peak of this year’s show will be on August 12 and 13, but you’ll still see shooting stars at any time during the night before or after these dates, as long as it’s dark outside.

In fact, some people have reported seeing Perseids even in broad daylight! And if you’re planning to stay up late for tonight’s celestial show, don’t forget to bundle up—the nights can get pretty chilly this time of year.

This is no ordinary meteor shower. Perseid meteors can be seen all over the sky, not just in Perseus. And a typical Perseid will leave behind a smokey trail much longer than other showers—sometimes more than half a second long! They are also brighter and swifter than most meteors, so you don’t need as much dark sky to see them.

Here are some early photos of the perseid meteor shower from the first week of August 2021