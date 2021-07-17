RKI numbers: incidence is 9.4

For the tenth consecutive day, the incidence over seven days has increased. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Saturday morning it was 9.4 – the day before it was 8.6, and the most recent July 6 low was 4.9. German health authorities reported 1,608 new RKI corona infections in one day. This is evident from the numbers on Saturday morning, which reflect the state of the RKI dashboard at 4:05 am For comparison: a week ago the value was 952 infections.

The incidence has so far been the basis for many corona restrictions in the pandemic, for example under the federal emergency brake which expired in late June. In the future, other values ​​such as hospital admissions will be taken into account more.

Seven of the 16 Länder now have a seven-day incidence greater than 10. Berlin has the highest value with 16, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania the lowest with 2.9. Among the districts and urban districts, the Birkenfeld district in Rhineland-Palatinate has the highest incidence with 50.6. It is estimated that only a quarter of all rural districts are less than 5 years old.

According to the new information, 22 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 35 dead. The RKI has counted 3,743,389 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher because many infections go undetected.

The RKI reported the number of those who recovered at 3,638,800. The number of people who died with or with a known Sars-CoV-2 infection rose to 91,359.

As we learned on Saturday, researchers at TU Berlin expect an exponential increase in the number of hospitals by October at the latest. Depending on the simulation, there is still a possibility that a fourth corona wave will not occur.