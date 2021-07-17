Incidence in Frankfurt increasing – Bishop for vaccinations

Health authorities in Hesse reported 151 new cases of corona to the Robert Koch Institute overnight. It doesn’t sound like a lot – but it’s 50% more than a week ago and also over a month ago. As a result, the evolution of the central indicator remains on the rise: the incidence is at the same level as in mid-June, after having fallen regularly for weeks. Darmstadt and Wiesbaden are among the ten cities and districts with the highest incidences in Germany, with Frankfurt just behind.

The number of corona patients in intensive care and normal wards continues to decline slightly. Pleasant: No other deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported overnight, as also reported by the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Even if the gap has been closed somewhat recently with the quota of people vaccinated: Hesse still lags behind the Länder average in terms of vaccination. With this in mind, in addition to a special campaign in the Festhalle vaccination center, Frankfurt is also using mobile vaccination teams. The Diocese of Fulda has requested that people be vaccinated due to the ongoing corona pandemic. The long falling numbers and the resulting freedoms could also be maintained in autumn and winter thanks to a strong will to vaccinate, according to a letter published on Friday by Bishop Michael Gerber and Vicar General Prelate Christof Steinert according to dpa. At the same time, they called for global solidarity and supported a request made by the World Health Organization. Sufficient vaccine must reach the poorest countries in the world. However, that does not include the release of patents, he said.

According to 151 new confirmed positive PCR tests, 292,286 people in Hesse have officially been infected with a variant of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March of last year. This represents just under five percent of the country’s population. According to the RKI, 7,653 people have died from or with Covid-19.

Hessian clinics are currently treating 49 corona patients intensively, 21 of them requiring invasive ventilation according to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, there are also 32 Covid patients in normal services and 53 suspected cases. There are currently 263 free intensive care beds, as it continues to be called.

Hessen’s incidence has dropped from 10.5 to 11.3 – a week ago it was 8.5. After a slight increase, the highest index is again Darmstadt with a good 26, followed by Wiesbaden with 24, although an epidemic among a group in a tent camp is influencing the statistics. Frankfurt comes in at 22.5, 0.9 points more than the day before. Eight of the 26 regions and cities of Hesse have double-digit incidence. According to the data, the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg is without a new case within seven days, the district of Waldeck-Frankenberg is approaching the zero line.

Several special vaccination campaigns

At the 28 vaccination centers in Hesse, there is now a statewide replacement list. Spontaneous people can get an immunization appointment with an mRNA vaccine from BioNTech or Moderna within a maximum of four days. The registration and replacement list is available at www.impfterminservice.hessen.de. Another special vaccination campaign has started in the Frankfurt village hall. Also in this case, those interested should register online – the link can be found here. In the Main-Kinzig-Kreis there is a vaccination bus on certain days. Hessen Education and Science Union co-chair Birgit Koch hopes that the vaccination strategy for children and adolescents will be clarified as soon as possible.

58.6 percent of Hessians with the first vaccination

The centrally located federal state is still below the federal average for both vaccination rates: according to the latest data, 58.6% of the inhabitants of Hesse have received a first vaccination against the coronavirus. Hesse is now 0.9 points below the national average. The favorite is Bremen with 68.4 percent of primary vaccinations – Rhineland-Palatinate has 60.7.

Hesse also lags behind the federal average for those fully vaccinated. Hesse has 44.6 percent, 0.7 points lower than the average, Rhineland-Palatinate has 45.3 percent and Saarland leads with 47.9 percentage points. 3.68 million people in Hesse are vaccinated at least once, 2.80 million already have full vaccine protection.

Resident doctors and staff have so far administered nearly 2.2 million vaccinations, as the Association of Compulsory Health Insurance Doctors reported. Since the beginning of April, the offices of general practitioners in Hesse have also been vaccinated against Covid-19, a little later the specialized offices and, on June 7, occupational physicians were added.

