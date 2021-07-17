RKI reports nearly 1,500 new cases

The seven-day incidence skyrocketed again. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) this Friday morning, it is now 8.6. The day before the value was 8.0 and before that it was 7.1. At the bottom of July 6, there were still 4.9 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days.

German health authorities reported 1,456 new RKI corona infections in one day. For comparison: a week ago the value was 949 infections.

The incidence has so far been the basis for many corona restrictions in the pandemic, for example under the federal emergency brake which expired in late June. In the future, other values ​​such as hospital admissions will be taken into account more.

18 new deaths

According to the new information, 18 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 49 dead. The number of people who have died with or with a confirmed infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus has risen to 91,337.

The RKI has counted 3,741,781 infections detected by Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher because many infections go undetected. The RKI said the number of those who recovered at 3,638,200.

The number of reproductions, which determine the speed of the coronavirus spread, has also increased considerably. According to data from RKI, the so-called R value was Thursday at 1.33 (previous day 1.18) and was above the value of 1 for about ten days, which means that 100 infected people infect another 133 people. . If the value is consistently greater than 1, the number of cases increases. If it is less than 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. The R-value was previously well below 1 for about two months.

