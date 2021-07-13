24-year-old Brazilian gunned down in tourist district of Lisbon – 13/07/2021 – world

Brazilian Luiz Henrique Froede, 24, has died after being shot in Alfama, one of Lisbon’s most touristic areas. The Portuguese judicial police are investigating the case, but have not yet commented on the progress of the investigation.

Froede was hit around 12:50 a.m. last Thursday (8). Born in Teófilo Otoni, Minas Gerais, he had lived in Lisbon since 2019. According to a report by the Portuguese channel SIC, witnesses reported that Froede was in a house with several other people at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses said two people fled the residence shortly after the sound of gunfire was heard. A group would still have tried to prevent the escape of the couple. Articles in the Portuguese press, however, claim that a man reacted by shooting the group which was pursuing him.

The suspects eventually managed to escape through the narrow streets of Alfama, an area known for its bohemian atmosphere and many narrow alleys and stairs. A video made by locals shows the moment when at least four people, speaking in Brazilian Portuguese, tried to help the victim, carrying Froede through the streets of the neighborhood.

Citing police sources, the Portuguese press claims that the young man was injured in the street. Rescued by an ambulance, he arrived at the hospital alive, but eventually did not resist his injuries.

Different versions of the crime and its motivations have circulated among Brazilian community groups on social media. Questioned by the report, the judicial police have not yet made a statement.