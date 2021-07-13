A vaccine thief is a life thief – 07/13/2021 – Atila Iamarino

Now that the CPI has shown how and why Covid-19 vaccines have been denied, it is time to take stock of what has been withheld from us.

With nearly 2 billion vaccine doses used worldwide, fundamental questions are very clear.

It has protection against severe cases. Covid admissions to Brazilian hospitals have declined much more for the oldest and most vaccinated, while the virus continues to circulate among the youngest.

In the US, the vast majority of hospitalized patients (95%) have not even taken a dose of the vaccine, even in states where vaccination is still very slow and cases are skyrocketing. In Israel, where more than 85% of the adult population have been vaccinated, more than half of the cases are concentrated in people who are 19 years of age or younger.

It also has protection against death from Covid-19. According to data from Fiocruz’s Infogripe group, deaths in the under-60s last month were still two to three times what they were in the worst moment of 2020. However, among those over 70, the most vaccinated group, the Numbers were comparable with the record of the previous year. With this combination of the two trends, the decline in the number among the oldest and the stabilization among the youngest, we see an improvement in the situation in Brazil – for the vaccinated.

But the question most people have is protection against infection and transmission of the coronavirus. If vaccines are very good at preventing even transmission, we’ll be much closer to a life like 2019 after most of the world is vaccinated.

Studies that directly measure transmission between vaccinated people are still ongoing. For now we are dependent on indirect measures. In Israel, researchers found almost 5 smaller amounts of the virus in the bodies of vaccinated people who ended up contracting the coronavirus. As a result, these people are likely to transmit less, which the UK can confirm. There, when monitoring more than 1 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna between December 2020 and May 2021, it was found that those who contracted the coronavirus ultimately had the disease to less than half of theirs Families transmitted compared to those who did not have been vaccinated.

With more vaccines, we could prevent up to 80% of deaths this year, up to more than 250,000 so far, according to a study I cited here. Brazil would have fewer hospital admissions and less contagion. Vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus would be less transmitted to their contacts and they would not be transmitted to others – a ripple effect that is part of the more than 11.4 million cases of Covid that were recorded in 2021 alone. would prevent people who have to bear consequential damage in the form of long Covid, with debilitating fatigue, neurological problems, heart or lung complications, muscle and joint pain and other symptoms that also affect those who have not been hospitalized for an indefinite period of time. These are people who haven’t lost their lives but have lost their healthy lives due to the lack of vaccines.

The UK vaccination study found that people who had been infected with the coronavirus had milder and shorter symptoms and were far less likely to contract long-term Covid. The most common symptom among those vaccinated was sneezing.

That said, while the federal government was ignoring legitimate vaccine offers from the Butantane Institute, WHO (World Health Organization), and Pfizer to favor unsafe vaccine dealers, it was also sabotaging the only safe way out that could turn Covid into the flu.

PRESENT LINK: Did you like this column? Subscribers can allow five free hits on any link per day. Just click the blue F below.