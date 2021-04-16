World

Raúl Castro announces his retirement and leaves the command of the Communist Party of Cuba – 16/04/2021 – Worldwide

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminApril 16, 2021
0

Raúl Castro, 89, announced on Friday (16) that he was stepping down from command of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCP), ending a period of more than six decades in which he and his older brother, Fidel Castro ( 1926-2016), were at the head of the country.

The decision, which was already expected, was announced immediately in the opening speech of the party’s congress, which is expected to last four days in Havana, amid protests from groups calling for changes in the Cuban regime.

In his speech, Raúl said the new leaders are figures loyal to the Communist Party “full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit”, with decades of experience and work to climb the institutional ladder.

At the last congress, in 2016 – the meeting takes place every five years – Raúl had declared that it would be the last one led by the “historical generation” that fought in the Sierra Maestra, in reference to the Cuban Revolution (1959).

His successor, already announced, will be Miguel Díaz-Canel, 60, who currently heads the regime as president. In the complex Cuban political system, two structures coexist: that of the state and that of the party. In 2018, Raúl gave Díaz-Canel official command of the country, but kept the direction of the acronym in his hands – until Friday.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminApril 16, 2021
0
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Biden envoy calls for Bolsonaro’s “ immediate action ” on climate – 04/16/2021 – World

Biden envoy calls for Bolsonaro’s “ immediate action ” on climate – 04/16/2021 – World

April 16, 2021
Photo of Bolsonaro should follow Collor’s example in the environmental field – 16/04/2021 – Worldwide

Bolsonaro should follow Collor’s example in the environmental field – 16/04/2021 – Worldwide

April 16, 2021
Photo of Russia launches retaliation against sanctions determined by Biden – 16/04/2021 – World

Russia launches retaliation against sanctions determined by Biden – 16/04/2021 – World

April 16, 2021
Photo of In a letter to Biden, influential Democratic senators accuse Bolsonaro of giving the green light to criminals in the Amazon

In a letter to Biden, influential Democratic senators accuse Bolsonaro of giving the green light to criminals in the Amazon

April 16, 2021
Back to top button