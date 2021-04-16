Biden supports pouring Fukushima water into the ocean and even Taiwan responds – 04/15/2021 – Nelson de Sá

The Japanese prime minister traveled to Washington, where “he will be faced with questions of how to confront China,” The New York Times reported above the house – amid US pressure for Yoshihide Suga accepts a referral to Taiwan.

Before meeting Joe Biden, Suga garnered support from the United States for Japan to discharge the contaminated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean, which left neighbors in an uproar, especially South Korea.

Korean newspapers like Chosun and Economic Hankyung have highlighted President Moon Jae-in’s reaction, saying he will sue Japan in an international tribunal for the “totally unacceptable” plan. Also the protests in front of the embassy and even the posters that appeared in Korean markets, guaranteeing not to sell Japanese fish.

North Korea also attacked the plan, according to Hankyung, along with its larger neighbors, China, in aggressive newspaper coverage in Beijing and Russia.

According to the NYT, even “Taiwan raised strong objections,” but “the United States came out in support of the plan” from Japan, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeting praise – and criticized, among others, by Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times.

GODZILLA OR YURUKARA?

Russian channel RT called on Godzilla to criticize Japan’s decision to dump water from Fukushima into the ocean (left). The Japanese government has made a video showing the radioactive material that will be kept in the water under the name of Yurukara, a “cute” character, according to Korean Chosun.

XI, MERKEL and MACRON

The virtual climate change summit hosted by Biden takes place next week and this Friday Chinese Xi Jinping, German Angela Merkel and French Emmanuel Macron will meet for, under the terms of the DPA and others, ” coordinate “. The German agency and newspapers such as the South China Morning Post imply that Xi is expected to attend the White House summit, but there has been no confirmation yet.

Caixin and others are also following the negotiation of John Kerry, envoy of Biden, with his colleague Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai.

PLEASE ALSO

The NYT, Washington Post and others paid no attention, but the Drudge Report made the headline “Pfizer: Third Dose Will Be Needed,” linking the business channel CNBC.

The CEO of the US pharmaceutical company said two weeks ago, but the broadcaster was only now conveying that “there will likely be a need for a third dose between six and 12 months” after the first.

