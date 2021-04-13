France indefinitely suspends all its flights from Brazil – 13/04/2021 – World

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Tuesday (13) the suspension of all flights linked to Brazil due to the current scenario of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“We realized that the situation was getting worse and therefore decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice,” said Castex.

The suspension was a current request from French doctors and health officials. Last month, Health Minister Olivier Verán said about 6% of Covid-19 cases in the country were due to the most contagious variants found in Brazil and South Africa.

As of Tuesday, France had recorded more than 5.1 million cases and 99,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.