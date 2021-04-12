World

Tennessee school gunfire leaves victims, police say |

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminApril 12, 2021
2

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, reported shooting at a city school on Monday (12). Several agencies made their way to the location.

According to a Twitter message from the local security force, there are reports of victims, including an officer. They conduct an investigation in the region and ask them to avoid the scene.

A source, who requested anonymity, told local news site Knox News that the shooting was over.

According to the website, Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington, the facility is closed and a parent-student reunification site has been set up at the school’s baseball field.

Shooting in the United States has tripled in this decade and has totaled 526 dead since 2010. Recently, a gunman killed 10 people while shooting at people in a supermarket in Boulder, a town of about 100,000 residents of the United States. suburb of Denver, Colorado.

The attack followed another, in which a man killed eight people – including six women of Asian descent – at three different massage parlors in Atlanta.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminApril 12, 2021
2
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of US suspends entry restrictions for honeymooners and accompanying children – 12/04/2021 – Worldwide

US suspends entry restrictions for honeymooners and accompanying children – 12/04/2021 – Worldwide

April 13, 2021
Photo of The second round in Peru must pit the outsider against traditional politics – 04/12/2021 – World

The second round in Peru must pit the outsider against traditional politics – 04/12/2021 – World

April 13, 2021
Photo of Japan to pour Fukushima water into the sea after treatment – 12/04/2021 – Ambiente

Japan to pour Fukushima water into the sea after treatment – 12/04/2021 – Ambiente

April 13, 2021
Photo of Reino achieves goal of delivering first dose of vaccine to those over 50 years ahead of schedule

Reino achieves goal of delivering first dose of vaccine to those over 50 years ahead of schedule

April 13, 2021
Back to top button