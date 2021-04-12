Tennessee school gunfire leaves victims, police say

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, reported shooting at a city school on Monday (12). Several agencies made their way to the location.

According to a Twitter message from the local security force, there are reports of victims, including an officer. They conduct an investigation in the region and ask them to avoid the scene.

A source, who requested anonymity, told local news site Knox News that the shooting was over.

According to the website, Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington, the facility is closed and a parent-student reunification site has been set up at the school’s baseball field.

Shooting in the United States has tripled in this decade and has totaled 526 dead since 2010. Recently, a gunman killed 10 people while shooting at people in a supermarket in Boulder, a town of about 100,000 residents of the United States. suburb of Denver, Colorado.

The attack followed another, in which a man killed eight people – including six women of Asian descent – at three different massage parlors in Atlanta.