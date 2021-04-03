Argentine President announces he has tested positive for Covid-19 – 03/04/2021 – World

Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced on Saturday (3) that he had tested positive for Covid-19 during an examination carried out after feeling symptoms compatible with the disease.

“After showing a fever record of 37.3 ° and a slight headache, I tested positive for antigen,” Fernández said via his Twitter account.

He said he is waiting for the result of a PCR test to confirm the disease is ongoing.

The president has said he is physically fine and although he prefers to end his birthday without the news, he is in a good mood.

Fernández turned 62 on Friday (2).

“I am very grateful for the many expressions of affection that remind me of my birth,” he said.

Fernández was the first representative to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Latin America. He took the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on January 21 at Posadas Hospital in Buenos Aires.

After taking the vaccine, wearing a mask, the Argentine president posted on Twitter a thank you to Instituto Gamaleya, “to those who worked to get the vaccine to us and to all health workers for their enormous commitment. “. Let’s get vaccinated, ”he wrote.

After announcing a positive test for Covid-19, he asked the population to follow the safety recommendations against the coronavirus.

“It is clear that the pandemic has not passed and we must continue to take care of ourselves,” he said.