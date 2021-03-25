Ernesto Araújo calls Lira to account and tries to stay in power – 25/03/2021 – World

In an attempt to remain in office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, went this Thursday morning (25) to the official residence of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to provide explanations on Itamaraty’s action in the fight against the pandemic.

The move comes a day after Lira demanded a change of course in Itamaraty’s performance and the Chancellor was questioned heavily by a group of senators. According to reports, Ernesto is aware of the high temperature of his fry and has requested a meeting to try to justify himself.

During the meeting, the minister reported on what has been done so far by the Itamaraty Palace in the fight against Covid-19, while Lira, according to the MP’s allies, reinforced the collection carried out during of this Wednesday’s meeting (24): an improvement in diplomacy is needed with more dialogue with countries like the United States and China.

The Chancellor’s idea is also to facilitate a meeting with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to detail the portfolio’s efforts in importing supplies and vaccines against the coronavirus.